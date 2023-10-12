Kerala CM Vijayan criticises presence of PR expert in KPCC meet

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday took a dig at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for inviting a "social media expert" to their recent political affairs committee meeting, saying it was an indication of evolving political dynamics in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Vijayan also accused the opposition Congress of spreading "false propaganda" against his government, allegedly based on inputs from such "PR experts." The Chief Minister was referring to the KPCC meeting held last week, during which top Congress leaders, including poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, discussed campaign strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"In our long tenure in politics and media, have any political parties ever sought opinions on campaign strategies in their high-level committee meetings? Recently, KPCC invited a prominent PR figure to their top-level meeting to seek advice on election campaigning," he said.

The Marxist veteran said that the "social media expert" participated in the high-level meeting of the KPCC attended by key leaders of the Congress party in Kerala, and false propaganda was unleashed against his government based on "ideas" received from there.

Alleging the role of the media in carrying out such propaganda, Vijayan urged them to rectify their errors and encouraged introspection on the correctness of their actions.

He said this in response to a query about the police investigation into a complaint by the personal staff of Health Minister Veena George regarding an alleged job fraud committed in his name.

Alleging that there were efforts to tarnish the reputation of the Health Department, the CM accused the media of disseminating false information against his government.

At the press conference, Vijayan also said that recent regional review meetings provided a platform for deliberating and devising solutions for sector-specific issues.

Out of the 697 identified issues, 582 have already been resolved, he said.

Vijayan also shared an optimistic projection, stating that it is anticipated that 93 per cent of the extremely impoverished families in the state will witness improvement by November 1, 2025. PTI TGB TGB ROH