Kerala CM Vijayan declares all-out war against drug menace, unveils anti-narcotic action plan

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a statewide, multi-pronged crackdown on drug trafficking and abuse, terming it a "decisive battle to save future generations" from the devastating grip of narcotics.

Addressing a press conference after an inter-departmental review meeting, Vijayan declared that the fight against drugs has entered a critical phase in the state and called for collective action from all sections of society.

"The drug menace is not just a law and order problem; it is a threat to our social fabric, family relationships, and the very future of our youth. The entire state must stand united in this mission to uproot the drug trade," Vijayan said.

He said that the campaign is "not merely administrative but a social responsibility".

Vijayan said the suggestions discussed in the meeting would be placed before an expert committee, and with their input, a comprehensive action plan would be formulated.

"The Chief Secretary has been entrusted with consolidating the suggestions and preparing the action plan. As part of strengthening the anti-drug campaign, a meeting of religious leaders will be held on April 16, and an all-party meeting will be convened on April 17," he said.

The CM said to curb the sale, storage, and usage of narcotic substances, the Kerala police has already launched "Operation D-Hunt", a robust enforcement initiative.

Supporting the operation is a newly established Drug Intelligence (D-INT) wing under the Special Branch, which has already generated 2,503 intelligence reports between February 22 and April 4, aiding district police forces in targeted action.

As part of the operation, 27,578 drug-related cases were registered in 2024 alone, resulting in the arrest of 29,889 individuals. Until March 31, 2025, an additional 12,760 cases were registered, and 13,449 arrests were made.

Authorities seized narcotics worth over Rs 57 crore during this period.

A specialised force, Kerala Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (KANSAF), has been formed at the state level, supported by District Anti-Narcotics Cells (DANSAF) operating under the supervision of District Police Chiefs.

Local police units continue conducting intensified inspections and raids, focusing on hotspots for drug activities.

In a significant blow to interstate rackets, 94 people from other states were arrested in connection with drug trafficking in Kerala.

Seizures included 236.64 grams of MDMA and 562 kg of cannabis, totaling Rs 34 crore in street value.

In addition, 64 cases were registered involving long-distance trains used for smuggling narcotics, and drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore were confiscated.

The DANSAF teams arrested 251 accused across 180 cases, and seized both movable and immovable properties of 127 individuals in 2024 and 2025, a strong deterrent move against habitual offenders.

Vijayan highlighted the Kerala police's efficient handling of drug cases involving foreign nationals in coordination with respective embassies.

He also lauded a major operation where a drug manufacturing unit in Hyderabad was busted, drawing national attention to the state's proactive policing.

The Excise Department is complementing police efforts with strong preventive actions.

In March 2025 alone, 10,495 cases were registered, including 1,313 drug cases, 1,686 Abkari (liquor) cases, and 7,483 tobacco violations.

Drugs worth Rs 7.09 crore were seized during 13,639 raids, and over 1.17 lakh vehicles were inspected.

Notably, 1,316 drug offenders and 1,501 liquor offenders were arrested, and Rs 14.94 lakh was collected in fines from tobacco-related offences.

Special Operation Groups (SOGs) have been constituted at every police station in the state.

A joint action plan involving both police and excise departments targets key locations, including school and college campuses, DJ party venues, sports turfs, labor camps, transport hubs, hostels, and eateries, where youth gatherings are common.

Lists of known offenders are being circulated among departments for coordinated monitoring.

To combat drug influence among students, 4,469 School Protection Groups and 1,776 Anti-Narcotic Clubs have been established at school and college levels, respectively.

Vijayan stressed that the battle against drugs must start from home, urging parents to remain vigilant and informed.

Under the campaign slogan "Life is the High," the Kerala Police has launched a statewide awareness initiative to educate youth and parents about the dangers of narcotics.

He also said that Special de-addiction centres would be started in each district for those who are violent and need de-addiction care.

Vijayan said that currently, de-addiction treatment is being provided in 14 districts of Kerala through Vimukthi de-Addiction centres.

Vijayan said that currently, de-addiction treatment is being provided in 14 districts of Kerala through Vimukthi de-Addiction centres.

"From 2018 till now, 1,40,479 people have received inpatient treatment at these centres. Also, 11,277 people have received outpatient treatment. The government plans to make these centres stronger and more effective," he added.