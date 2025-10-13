Kerala CM Vijayan denies has ED summoned his son

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday dismissed reports that his son, Vivek Kiran, had received a summons from the ED in connection with a money laundering case.

Congress leaders had recently alleged that the ED issued a summons to Kiran in February 2023 to question him in the Life Mission Project money laundering case.

"If a summons had been issued, we would have received it. We have never seen it. I never got it, and my son never told me about receiving any such summons," Vijayan told reporters here.

Asked about the issue during a press briefing, the CM said, "Do you really need a detailed response, just because some people are very interested in this?" Vijayan said his political career had always been transparent and without blemish.

"That is why, when attempts were made to tarnish me, I remained calm, and they failed to affect me," he added.

He said Kerala was different from many other places where commissions are often demanded for contracts.

"Such practices do not exist here. We are all proud that corruption has been completely eliminated in Kerala," he claimed.

The chief minister also alleged that central agencies were being misused for political purposes, but said such tactics would not succeed in Kerala.

"I have tried to maintain a taintless life, and I am proud that my family has always supported me in that. Both my children have taken the same stance," he added.

Vijayan pointed out that his son leads a private, low-profile life.

"He is the son of Kerala’s chief minister, but have you ever seen him anywhere? He hardly even knows how many rooms are in Cliff House (the CM’s official residence). That is my son’s speciality," he said.

"My children have never done anything that would bring a bad name to me. When allegations were raised against my daughter, I faced them with a smile. Now, since those failed attempts are being made to drag my son into controversies," he added.

Vijayan reiterated that his son leads a quiet life, is well-employed, and stays away from politics.

"He is not involved in any wrongdoing. He has a decent job and a peaceful life," the chief minister said.

Questioning the veracity of the ED summons claim, he asked, "Where was this summons delivered and to whom? If such a summons exists, the agencies have their procedures." He added that attempts to paint him as corrupt would not succeed. "Will I become tainted just because someone tries to portray me so? There will never be any corruption from my side in life," he said.

Meanwhile, officials privy to the ED investigation said the 2023 summons to the CM's son was linked to the SNC-Lavalin case, not the Life Mission proceedings.

The case concerns a contract to revamp power projects awarded to the Canadian firm in 1996.

Vijayan, who was accused in the case, was discharged by the trial court. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK KH