Kerala CM Vijayan denies special privileges for political prisoners

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday denied allegations that political prisoners are receiving "special privileges" in state prisons, terming such claims a "malicious campaign".

Speaking during Question Hour in the state Assembly, Vijayan said prison authorities are making all efforts to maintain discipline and strict action is taken against those who violate rules.

“No special privilege or benefit is allowed in jails for those who are punished as part of political cases,” the chief minister said, adding that “any other allegation in this regard is an unnecessary malicious campaign.” Vijayan’s remarks came amid criticism from opposition parties targeting the home department over alleged "preferential treatment for certain inmates convicted in high-profile political murder cases." He further said many prisons in Kerala are old and that the government would make special efforts to introduce modern facilities in line with changing times and advanced technologies. PTI LGK SSK