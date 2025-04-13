Kerala CM Vijayan extends Vishu greetings, calls festival symbol of prosperity, unity

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 13 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the eve of Vishu celebrations, saying the festival is a symbol of "prosperity and abundance".

Vishu, one of the important festivals of Kerala, will be celebrated on Monday, April 14.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Vishu is a moment of celebration when everyone comes together to share hopes and dreams for a future filled with growth and well-being.

This festive day also reminds us of the importance of reviving our rich agricultural heritage, Vijayan said.

"Our land thrives in diversity and harmony. The festivals we celebrate—especially Vishu—are occasions where people from all walks of life come together in unity. Let this year's Vishu celebrations be a proclamation of our togetherness and collective spirit," Vijayan said while wishing everyone a Vishu filled with love and joy.