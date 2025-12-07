Kerala CM Vijayan hits out at Jamaat-e-Islami, admits to past meeting with its leaders

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has been frequently criticising the Muslim organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, said on Sunday that he had earlier met its leaders at their request.

Speaking to reporters at a 'meet the press' event held at the Kozhikode Press Club, Vijayan confirmed the meeting and said it took place at the CPI(M) state committee office.

"They asked for an opportunity to meet me, so they came to the CPI(M) state committee office. But I did not give them any good certificate during the meeting," Vijayan said.

According to the chief minister, the Jamaat-e-Islami leaders spent the entire meeting trying to clarify their stance. He said leaders of the Solidarity Youth Movement were also present during the interaction.

"When they introduced the Solidarity leader, I told them to their face that they are the biggest antisocial elements now. They were shocked by my response," he said.

Vijayan said he responded in such a manner because, according to him, Solidarity "opposed all good initiatives in the state." "We do not hesitate to speak the truth—not then, not now," he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami is a Muslim organisation now being opposed by the CPI(M) and the ruling LDF, who allege it has close links with the UDF.

The Solidarity Youth Movement is the organisation's youth wing.

The chief minister has been constantly targeting Jamaat-e-Islami, calling it a "communal group", during recent press conferences held ahead of the local body elections in the state.

However, the UDF has claimed that the LDF and CPI(M) had in the past held meetings with Jamaat-e-Islami and sought its support during elections.