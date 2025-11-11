Kerala CM Vijayan holds talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is currently touring the UAE, held talks with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Vijayan was accompanied by an official delegation, a CMO release said here on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed avenues for developing bilateral cooperation in vital sectors, in line with the strategic visions of both nations to further enhance existing economic and developmental partnerships, it said.

"The meeting discussed strengthening cooperation between Kerala and the UAE across various sectors, as well as enhancing economic and development partnerships. Talks were also held on creating opportunities for new investment projects," the release said.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince’s Court, it added. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ROH