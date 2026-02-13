Kerala CM Vijayan inaugurates modern resting facility for Sabarimala pilgrims at Kazhakootam

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday inaugurated a modern ‘edathavalam’—a temporary resting facility—at Kazhakootam as part of the state government’s project to provide rest amenities for Sabarimala pilgrims.

The state-of-the-art facility, built at Rs 10 crore near the Kazhakootam Sree Mahadeva Temple, is one of 12 such ‘edathavalams’ being constructed across Kerala, according to a statement from the CMO.

Completed facilities include those at Maniyankode in Wayanad district, Erumeli in Kottayam, and Kazhakootam, with work ongoing at six other locations, it said.

Speaking after the inauguration, the CM noted that pilgrims often had to park their vehicles on roadsides and rest after long journeys, creating significant difficulties.

To address this, the concept of ‘edathavalams’ was formulated under the leadership of then-Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in 2016, Vijayan said, adding that the initiative was now coming to fruition.

The 12 resting facilities are being constructed with financial support from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Vijayan said the ‘edathavalams’ have been designed for multi-purpose use outside the mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The Kazhakootam ‘edathavalam’, spread over 32,000 square feet across three floors, features a spacious ‘annadanam mandapam’ (hall for free meal distribution) capable of accommodating 300 people at a time.

It also provides dormitories for 75 men and 25 women, secure locker rooms, and high-speed Wi-Fi, the statement added. PTI HMP SSK