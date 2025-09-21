Kerala CM Vijayan invites NJ Guv Murphy to invest; explore education, tourism ties

Kochi, Sep 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met New Jersey Governor Philip D Murphy and a high-level delegation from the US here on Saturday, inviting them to invest in Kerala.

During the meeting, Vijayan highlighted the state as an investor-friendly destination with strong infrastructure, high literacy, and simplified procedures for businesses, a government statement said.

Vijayan said Kerala and New Jersey shared several similarities in development and stressed that there was great scope for cooperation in investments and education.

“Kerala has all the required facilities for industries. Tourism, technology and other sectors have turned the state into a preferred choice for investors. Four airports, 18 ports and simplified industrial procedures make Kerala attractive,” the statement added.

He pointed out that Vizhinjam port, one of the best natural harbours in the world, allows large mother ships to berth without dredging.

On education, he said that the government’s priority was to make Kerala a knowledge-based society by upgrading higher education institutions into centres of excellence.

“We are eager to collaborate with academic experts in the US and learn from the best global models,” the statement further said.

The chief minister also welcomed more tourists to Kerala, stating that both states could cooperate in tourism development.

The meeting was attended by Industries Minister P Rajeev, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuffali, entrepreneurs and representatives of industry bodies.

Meanwhile, Governor Philip D Murphy, addressing the 'Economic Partnership' event in Kochi, said New Jersey aimed to strengthen relations with Kerala in industry, higher education, philanthropy and people-to-people connections.

“Many told me this may not be the best time to visit India, especially Kerala, but it is during challenging times that relationships must be strengthened," he added.

He said the visit was also an opportunity to explore academic collaborations and institutional partnerships.

Murphy highlighted the strong presence of Malayalis in New Jersey, and added that Indian companies had created nearly 3,000 jobs in the state since he assumed office as governor.

The event, hosted by Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali, included a cultural programme and visual presentation showcasing Kerala’s diversity.

Vijayan presented Murphy with a memento on behalf of the state. PTI TBA SSK