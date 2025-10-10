Kerala CM Vijayan meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the financial situation of the state.

Vijayan met the prime minister at his official residence here.

"CM of Kerala, Shri @pinarayivijayan met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the PMO said in a post on X.

Vijayan later told reporters that he apprised the prime minister about the financial situation of the state and sought assistance.

On Thursday, Vijayan had met Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Health Minister J P Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.