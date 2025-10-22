Kerala CM Vijayan mourns death of deputy prison officer; family donates organs

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Aneesh A R, a deputy prison officer at the central prison here, who had been undergoing treatment after experiencing uneasiness while on duty at Sabarimala recently.

In a Facebook post, he lauded Aneesh’s family for deciding to donate his organs.

“The officer breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Kottayam,” Vijayan said.

“The demise of the officer is deeply saddening,” he added.

He further appreciated the family’s decision, saying, “Even amid the profound grief of his passing, Aneesh’s family members have shown an extraordinary act of humanity by willingly donating his organs.” Eight people have received a new lease of life through the donation of his heart, liver, kidneys, and corneas, the CM noted. PTI LGK SSK