Kerala CM Vijayan, political leaders extend Children’s Day greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his greetings on the occasion of Children's Day on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan remembered India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, whose birth anniversary is observed as Children's Day across the country.

He said Nehru firmly believed that India could achieve social progress only by ensuring the welfare of its children.

Kerala's achievements in safeguarding children's rights and creating a child-friendly society reflect his ideals, the chief minister said.

"It is the collective responsibility of society to ensure that every child has the right to be born and raised in an environment free from discrimination and exploitation. By any measure, Kerala stands as a model for the world in this regard," he wrote.

Vijayan said that one of the achievements the state can take pride in this Children's Day is the reduction in infant mortality.

"Kerala brought down the infant mortality rate from 12 in 2016 to 5 this year. The infant mortality rate in the United States is 5.6. Kerala has surpassed even developed capitalist countries on this front," he said.

He added that the state achieved this remarkable feat while the national average remains 25.

"Kerala's 'Hridyam' project helped reduce infant deaths caused by congenital heart defects by 41 per cent. The reduction of the infant mortality rate to five is the result of continuous interventions made in the health sector by the LDF government," he said.

As a society, people are committed to ensuring the best possible future for children, and the LDF government is moving forward with initiatives to fulfil this commitment, the chief minister said.

Protecting children's rights is, in fact, protecting the future of the nation itself. Warm Children's Day wishes to all children, he added.

Education Minister V Sivankutty also wrote on Facebook that the world of today and tomorrow belongs to children.

"Be the torchbearers of change. Love and compassion are the true messages of Children's Day," he said.

Other political leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also took to Facebook to extend greetings.

"Heartfelt Children's Day wishes to all the little ones who dream big and will become the leaders of tomorrow. Let us build a developed Kerala where every child can sing, learn and dream without fear or limitations," Chandrasekhar said.

He added that responsible adults must join hands to make this a reality.

"Let us support schools and communities that encourage children's talent, empathy and confidence. May every child grow up happy and fearless," he wrote.