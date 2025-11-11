Kerala CM Vijayan releases comprehensive guide on Lok Ayukta Act, Rules

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 11 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday released a book titled 'Kerala Lok Ayukta Act and Rules' at an event here.

Published by the Kerala Lok Ayukta, the book includes the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act and Rules, amendments and updates, key judgments, frequently asked questions, sample complaint formats, relevant notifications, and statutory forms prescribed under the Act.

Justice G Sasidharan, Chairman of the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes and former Upa Lok Ayukta, received the first copy from the chief minister, a statement said.

In his address, Vijayan hailed the publication as "a laudable and exemplary model for all to follow." The event was attended by judges, advocates, officials, and other dignitaries, the statement said.

The publication aims to enhance public awareness and understanding of the powers, functions, and procedures of the Kerala Lok Ayukta, it added. PTI LGK SSK