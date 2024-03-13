Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to hold urgent meeting in view of rising animal attacks: Forest Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened an urgent meeting on March 14 to discuss the issue of increasing occurrences of human-animal conflict in the state, Forest Minister AK Saseendran said on Wednesday.

Saseendran said that wild animals, including elephants, cannot be stopped from coming out of the forests by only implementing the preventive measures being followed currently.

"We also need to take steps to keep the animals inside the forests in tune with the changes in human settlements," he told reporters.

The minister said that in the meeting to be held tomorrow, besides strengthening the preventive measures, he also expects that directions would be issued to explore ideas to ensure that wild animals stay inside forests.

His statement came in response to reporters' queries about unconfirmed reports of elephants entering inhabited areas in the Munnar area of the Idukki district this morning.

When asked about an elephant found in a weak condition in the Athirappilly area of Thrissur district yesterday, the minister said that a team of veterinarian surgeons dispatched from Kodanand in Ernakulam district had reached the spot.

"They will examine the elephant and based on their findings, further course of action would be taken. Presently, the view is that the elephant is in a weak condition. Therefore, it may not be possible to tranquilise it for providing treatment.

"But, the elephant does require treatment. So, we are leaving the issue to the best judgment of the doctors and experts. Nevertheless, directions have been given to the forest officials to ensure all steps are taken to save its life," Saseendran said.