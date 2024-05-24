Kerala CM Vijayan turns 79, leaders extend birthday greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI) Birthday greetings for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan poured in from leaders cutting across political lines, as he turned 79 on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, various chief ministers among others wished Vijayan on his birthday, CMO sources said.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also wished the senior Left leader.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari posted a birthday wish video on his social media handle X.

"Best wishes to Kerala CM @pinarayivijayan Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long life and wonderful health," PM Modi posted on X.

Actor Kamal Haasan took to X and wished that Vijayan's "visionary leadership" continues to elevate the state.

"Warmest birthday wishes to Kerala's steadfast leader, @pinarayivijayan. Your commitment to the people of Kerala and visionary leadership continue to elevate the state. May your journey ahead be filled with success and prosperity," Haasan said.

Union ministers Som Prakash, Rajiv Chandrasekhar, actors Mammootty, Mohanlal and many others from all walks of life wished the Kerala chief minister on his birthday.

Vijayan, a member of the CPI(M) politburo, has been serving as Kerala CM since May 25, 2016. However, there was no celebration, as always, to mark the birthday, sources said. PTI RRT RPA MNK MNK