Kerala CM Vijayan, Union MoS Chandrasekhar trade verbal blows over Hamas, Kalamassery blasts

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of State (MoS) Rajeev Chandrasekhar traded verbal blows on Monday with the BJP leader calling the CM a "liar" and he in turn lashing out by terming the minister "extremely venomous".

Advertisment

The verbal duel between the two followed CM's severe criticism of a post by Chandrasekhar on social media platform X in which the union minister seemed to place blame on a particular community for the multiple blasts on Sunday at a Christian gathering near Kochi that killed three persons and injured over 50.

On Sunday after reports of the blasts came out, Chandrasekhar had posted on X -- "Dirty shameless appeasement politics by a discredited CM (and HM) @pinarayivijayan besieged by corruption charges. Sitting in Delhi and protesting against Israel, when in Kerala open calls by Terrorist Hamas for Jihad is causing attacks and bomb blasts on innocent Christians." Criticising Chandrasekhar's post, Vijayan at a press conference in the evening said that the statements by the BJP leader were a reflection of his "absolute communal outlook".

Hitting back at the CM for his remarks, Chandrasekhar on Monday accused Vijayan of being a "liar" and using terms like 'communal' and 'communalism' to "hide his ineptness as Home Minister of the state" and "cover up his own and his government's corruption and appeasement politics that he has copied from the Congress." Speaking to reporters in Kochi on Monday afternoon, he further alleged that Kerala under Vijayan has shown tolerance towards radical elements and radicalisation.

Advertisment

Chandrasekhar said he did not mention any community in his post on X, and sought to turn the attack back against the CM for calling him communal, saying, "I had talked about Hamas and it was almost like the CM was trying to equate Hamas with the broader Muslim brothers and sisters of our state and country." He further alleged that both the Congress and the Left in Kerala have a history of appeasement of radical elements in the state.

Chandrasekhar also said that he has no faith in the political leadership that "manipulated" Kerala Police.

"My lack of confidence and political attack is on the Home Minister of the state, who is also the CM," he said.

Advertisment

"If the Home Minister is unable to perform his function and protect the people of Kalamassery and Kerala, he should find someone competent to be the Home Minister and he (Vijayan) can do full-time politics in Delhi for the INDIA alliance," the Union MoS said.

Chandrasekhar also claimed that it was the first time that he was called communal and accused of spewing communal poison.

"I am the last person you can call communal. I have much deeper relationships with the various communities than Pinarayi Vijayan could ever have," he claimed.

Advertisment

Later in the day at a press conference held at the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) here, Vijayan said that Chandrasekhar's remarks are indicative of his particular mindset.

The CM said that he does not know what the intention was behind the Union MoS's statements, but if it was aimed at destroying the purity of the state, it would not be allowed.

He also said that Chandrasekhar was "not just poisonous", but "extremely venomous".

Advertisment

"He does not see that as an insult. He views it as an honorific," the CM alleged.

Vijayan also said that neither the government nor the Left front compromises with communalism or communal acts.

"Our state is known world over for our secularism," he added.

The CM further said that Chandrasekhar's remarks about a Hamas leader virtually addressing an Islamist group's event in support of Palestine was aimed at lodging cases against those expressing solidarity with that nation.

"They (Chandrasekhar and his friends) are trying to implicate them (Palestine supporters) in false cases. That will not be permitted in Kerala," he added. PTI HMP HMP ANE