Kerala CM Vijayan vows affordable Onam; accuses Centre of 'denying' extra rice

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state government is taking strong measures to contain inflation and make the upcoming Onam celebrations affordable for ordinary people.

He also alleged that the Centre has "failed to provide even a single quintal of additional rice", despite the state’s repeated requests for the festival season.

Vijayan made the remarks while launching the state-level inauguration of Supplyco’s Onam fair.

Highlighting soaring coconut oil prices, he said Supplyco is offering its “Sabari” brand oil at Rs 349, compared with the market rate of nearly Rs 500.

He added that similar steps would be taken to ensure other edible oils are available at affordable rates during the festival season.

“Onam is a festival of abundance and well-being. Steps will be taken to ensure ordinary people can celebrate without burning a hole in their pockets,” he said.

The CM said the state has procured around 2.5 lakh quintals of food grains in anticipation of the festival demand.

Vijayan claimed that despite Kerala being a consumer state, inflation across the country has had a limited impact here due to the state’s market interventions.

He added no other state has a rationing system as smooth as Kerala’s and accused the Centre "of trying to weaken it." He also claimed that the central government was reluctant to provide free food grains even during the Covid-induced pandemic and the 2018 floods.

In a social media post later in the day, Vijayan said, "The Government of Kerala has launched Supplyco Onam Fairs to boost the festive cheer! We’re ensuring essential commodities are available for everyone at reduced prices. Plus, enjoy special offers on over 250 branded products. Let’s celebrate." PTI LGK SSK