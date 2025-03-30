Kerala CM Vijayan warns against divisive politics

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged people to be cautious of reactionary forces "seeking to create division in society for cheap political gains".

The "politics of hate", which fears the richness of diversity, is sowing "the poisonous seeds of communalism across the world", he said in a message extending Eid greetings to the Muslim community in the state.

In his message, the CM pointed out that social bonds rooted in mutual trust and brotherhood are the essence of festivals like Eid.

"We must resist reactionary forces that seek to achieve cheap political gains by dividing and antagonising people through the strengthening of humanity and friendship," Vijayan said.

He wished that this festival would become a great celebration of unity.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also extended Eid greetings to the people of the state. PTI LGK SSK KH