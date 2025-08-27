Kerala CM Vijayan warns of false claims on state’s financial health by ‘vested interests’

Thiruvanthapuram, Aug 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday claimed that "vested interests" are attempting to create an impression that the state government’s financial health has "collapsed".

"States across the country, and Kerala in particular, are experiencing economic hardship as a result of central policies," he said while addressing a press conference.

He added that the LDF government is determined "not to remain indifferent to the difficulties arising from central policies." "A section of people are making a concerted effort to create an impression that the government’s financial health has collapsed due to these difficulties," Vijayan alleged.

He added that "false propaganda is being spread, suggesting a major economic collapse in the state and claiming that even daily expenses are being met with great difficulty." The chief minister said the LDF government is moving ahead by adjusting spending and stepping up efforts to mobilise tax revenues.

Vijayan noted that these measures have enabled the state to distribute welfare benefits across sectors effectively during the Onam season, with Rs 19,575 crore being spent for this purpose alone.

Citing examples of the government’s people-friendly initiatives, he said Rs 12,100 crore has been allocated for salaries, bonuses, pensions, festival allowances, Onam advances, and related payments.

"Rs 1,800 crore is being spent to provide two installments of welfare pension, and Rs 262 crore was given to Supplyco, including for market intervention to contain price hikes during the festival season," Vijayan added.

"These figures prove that the propaganda about an economic crisis in the state is irrelevant," he claimed.