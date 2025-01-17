Kerala CM visits MLA Uma Thomas at hospital

Kochi, Jan 17 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday visited Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas at a private hospital, where she is receiving treatment for injuries sustained after falling from a 15-foot-high VIP gallery at a stadium here last month.

The CM met Thomas and inquired about her health, an official release said.

Expressing concern over the severity of the accident, which was evident from the visuals, Vijayan told her that the entire state stood by her during this difficult time, the release added.

Thomas conveyed her immense gratitude and happiness at the CM’s visit.

She also said that, under the leadership of Health Minister Veena George, swift measures had been initiated at the government level for her specialised treatment immediately after the accident, it added.

The CM asked Thomas to strictly follow the doctors' advice to ensure a full recovery.

He also interacted with the MLA's sons, Dr Vishnu and Vivek, as well as the attending medical team.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal and CPI(M) Ernakulam district secretary CN Mohanan accompanied the CM.

The Congress MLA sustained severe head and spinal injuries, after falling from the gallery at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here on December 29 last year.

According to official sources, the CM arrived in Kochi by helicopter after attending the Assembly session and later departed for Kolkata from Kochi Airport to participate in a CPI(M) meeting. PTI ARM ARM KH