Kerala CM visits NSS general secretary at hospital

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday visited G Sukumaran Nair, General Secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS), who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Changanassery near here following a fall.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said he visited Nair at the NSS Mission Hospital.

He was accompanied by State Ports Minister V N Vasavan and Changanassery MLA Job Michael.

Sources said the Chief Minister spent around 15 minutes at the hospital.

After enquiring about Nair's health, he wished him a speedy recovery and expressed hope that he would soon return to active public life in good health, sources added.