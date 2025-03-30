Kerala CM vows to root out drug menace from state

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated on Sunday that the government's objective is to root out drug abuse from the state.

Speaking at a high-level meeting convened here to discuss strategies to curb drug abuse in the state, the CM called for collective action, stating that along with government initiatives, public participation is crucial in tackling the growing menace.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, he pointed out the alarming rise in drug use and violent tendencies among children poses a serious threat to society.

"To eliminate drug abuse, both administrative measures and social intervention are necessary. This meeting is aimed at formulating effective strategies to achieve that goal," Vijayan said.

He further noted that representatives from various sectors attending the meeting could contribute new ideas and recommendations.

“In today’s world, teachers should address psychological issues that prevail among students. Special training will be required to equip them for this task. While it may not be possible to completely reverse the social and domestic challenges that contribute to this crisis, the meeting provides a platform to explore solutions,” he added.

He also urged parents to understand their children better and instead of confining them at home provide opportunities for them to interact with peers of their age.

Discussing the challenges faced by children and young adults, the Chief Minister underscored the global nature of the drug menace.

According to United Nations data, the number of drug users worldwide was 24 crore, a decade ago. Over the next ten years it surged to 296 crore in 2021 marking a many-fold increase, he stated.

Drug use among children is a growing international concern, and drug trafficking is a worldwide problem. However, we cannot afford to remain passive, assuming that nothing can be done, Vijayan said.

"Our mission should be to save even the last person from falling victim to the devastation of drug abuse,” he asserted.

Earlier, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would launch a big anti-drug campaign to tackle the growing menace of narcotics through a coordinated effort involving all sections of society.

Sunday's meeting was attended by subject experts, leaders of youth and student organizations, representatives of the film, cultural, and media industries, as well as teachers' associations and the Parent Teachers Association. PTI ARM ARM ADB