Kerala CM warns against glorifying superstition as ancient science

Kochi, Feb 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday warned against attempts to glorify superstition and regressive practices by projecting irrational stories from myths and legends as ancient scientific discoveries.

Inaugurating the 38th Kerala Science Congress here, he said such tendencies of glorifying superstition pose a serious threat to scientific temper and rational thinking in society.

The CM said society must actively resist efforts to revive blind beliefs and unscientific practices, and stressed the need to openly expose narratives that present non-rational mythological claims as historical inventions.

Meaningful discussions that effectively use scientific knowledge and research are essential to counter such trends, he added.

"Anyone who believes in the capacity of science to transform society in a progressive direction must firmly stand on the side of humanism," Vijayan said.

According to him, programmes like the Science Congress become relevant only when such a perspective reaches society at large.

For this, he noted, awareness of global technological advancements alone is not enough; a clear understanding of the true history of science is equally important.

Vijayan said society must understand the conditions in which science evolved, how it diversified into multiple disciplines, and how scientific knowledge has been applied across generations to transform human life.

"At a time when there are deliberate attempts to link the history of science with myths and hearsay, developing a correct and evidence-based historical understanding of science has become imperative," he said.

Delivering the keynote address, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said Kerala has played a decisive role in India’s national growth.

Recalling the situation at the time of Independence in 1947, he said the country faced severe challenges such as widespread poverty, low life expectancy, high mortality rates, limited industrialisation, and weak technological infrastructure. India’s average life expectancy then was only 32 years, infant mortality was extremely high, and nearly 80 per cent of the population lived below the poverty line.

From those conditions, India has achieved remarkable progress, he said.

Average life expectancy has risen to around 70 years, mortality rates have declined significantly, and India has emerged as one of the world’s leading economic powers.

The country now operates several nuclear power plants and has developed safe and reliable technological systems, Narayanan said.

Highlighting Kerala’s contribution to this national growth, the ISRO chief said the establishment of the country’s first Technopark in the state marked a historic milestone in India’s technological development and later served as a model for similar parks across the country.

According to him, India’s first public sector electronics company, Keltron, was established in Kerala, and the nation’s space programme began from the state in 1962.

The Kerala public sector undertaking KMML has been successfully manufacturing titanium products required for the space sector and other industries, Narayanan said.

During the inaugural function, the CM presented the 2024 Kerala Science Award to Dr Tessy Thomas.

He also handed over the state government’s science and technology awards, including the Kerala State Young Scientist Award, Best Scientist Award, and awards for science literature and media.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve delivered the introductory address.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve delivered the introductory address.

The function was presided over by Prof KP Sudheer, Executive Vice President of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.