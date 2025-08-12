Kerala CM warns police of 'dark forces' trying to spread hatred

Kannur (Kerala), Aug 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday urged police personnel to remain vigilant against "dark forces" seeking to spread contempt and hatred in society.

Speaking at an official programme here, Vijayan said Kerala enjoys a peaceful social atmosphere compared to many other parts of the country, but warned that “deliberate attempts” are being made from certain quarters to disturb this harmony.

Such efforts, he cautioned, may take "several shades" and could intensify in the coming days.

"Police should show constant vigilance against such dark forces who propagate hatred and contempt in the society," he said.

Noting that no incident should be allowed to threaten the peaceful life of people in the state, the CM said police should not wait for anyone's permission to act against those involved in illegal activities.

He added that cooperation between the police and people has enabled stringent action against anti-social elements and the drug mafia in the state.

Therefore, the government would take steps to further strengthen "social policing" in the state, he added.