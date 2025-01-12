Kerala CM warns stringent action against any form of attack on womanhood

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the CPI(M)-led LDF government will initiate stringent action against those outraging modesty and attacking women.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the CPI(M) district conference here, Vijayan said that the state government would act tough against those assaulting women through words, looks, or gestures.

"We will not tolerate any forms of attacks on womanhood," he said.

The CM also launched a scathing attack against the BJP and Congress-led UDF.

Vijayan accused the BJP of neglecting the poor, claiming that poverty has been increasing across the country under its rule.

"The Union government is responsible for improving the living conditions of the people, but instead, it is focused on reducing allocations to the states," the CM said.

The BJP-led government in Centre is attempting to financially cripple Kerala and hinder its development. It is trying to dismantle the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), he claimed.

"Development projects worth Rs 90,000 crore have been implemented under KIIFB, but the Union government's move is to derail the state's progress. When the Centre targeted KIIFB, the UDF chose to remain silent," he said.

The BJP is adhering to the liberalisation and globalisation economic policies once pursued by the Congress, Vijayan alleged.

Only the Left Front can effectively challenge the Centre's flawed policies, which prioritise corporate interests over the welfare of the common man, he said.

"The LDF government is committed to the state's development. By November 1, 2025, Kerala will eradicate extreme poverty. All 64,000 families identified as extremely poor will be lifted out of poverty, and welfare pension dues will be cleared," he stated.

He accused the UDF of seeking to align with communal forces for electoral gains.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF constituent, is involved in tie-ups with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India, the CM alleged.

The CPI(M) and the LDF would firmly oppose communalism in all forms, whether majority or minority, he said. PTI ARM ARM KH