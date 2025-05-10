Kerala CM welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan, terms it 'wise'

Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying it was a "wise" decision to end the conflict and ensure peace.

In a statement issued by his office, Vijayan said it was important to stand for peace and progress of the country while maintaining a strong position against terrorist forces.

The CM further said that in view of the ceasefire, the state government's fourth anniversary celebrations -- which had been put on hold due to the conflict -- would resume as per the schedule from May 13 onwards.

All district and state-level meetings, the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition-cum-sale fairs and the regional review meetings will be held as per the earlier schedule from May 13, the statement said.

It further said that the dates of the programmes that were postponed in Malappuram and those to be held till May 13, will be decided later.

Vijayan on Friday had announced that the state government will suspend its fourth anniversary celebration events due to the ongoing India-Pakistan military conflict. PTI HMP HMP ROH