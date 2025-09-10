Kerala CM writes to Centre for safe evacuation of tourists stranded in Nepal

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday sought immediate intervention of the Centre to ensure the safe evacuation of tourists from the state stranded in Nepal, which is witnessing civil unrest.

Vijayan said he wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking help in this regard.

Informing the development through his 'X' handle, the CM also assured full cooperation for all necessary coordination.

"Wrote to @DrSJaishankar Ji seeking urgent intervention to ensure the safe evacuation of a group of tourists from Kerala stranded in Pokhara, Nepal, amid protests and arson in the area. The Govt of Kerala will extend full cooperation for all necessary coordination," he said in the 'X' post.

The political situation in Nepal escalated on Tuesday following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, a move prompted by a widespread student-led uprising.

Demonstrators torched the residences of senior leaders, stormed party offices, vandalised parliament, and left the ruling dispensation rattled.

The trigger was the Oli government's controversial ban on social media, which snowballed into massive public outrage. PTI LGK KH