Kerala CM writes to EAM Jaishankar, seeks Centre's intervention in Kuwait fire incident

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 12 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking the Centre's intervention in the Kuwait fire incident which claimed over 40 lives, including several Malayalees.

Terming the incident as "utmost painful", Vijayan condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy.

In a brief message, he said that among the 40 people reportedly killed in the mishap, some were believed to be Malayalees.

In his letter, Vijayan said that he came across reports that a fire had broken out in a camp -- known as NBTC camp -- in Mangaf, Kuwait and many Indians, including some from Kerala, have lost their lives.

The CM also said that according to the reports, many have suffered serious injuries in the "unfortunate incident".

"I request your goodself to give necessary directions to the Indian Embassy to coordinate relief and rescue operations by getting in touch with the Government of Kuwait," Vijayan said in his letter to Jaishankar.

Over 40 people, majority of them Indians, were killed in a devastating fire in a building housing labourers in southern Kuwait, central government officials said on Wednesday.

The fire in Al-Mangaf building was reported to authorities in Al-Ahmadi governorate at 4.30 am and most of the deaths were due to smoke inhalation, Kuwaiti media reported.

Construction firm NBTC group rented the building for the stay of more than 195 workers, most of them Indians from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and northern states, the Kuwaiti media said.