Kerala CMO clarifies on Vijayan's statements made in media interview

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 (PTI) Under attack from the opposition over some of his purported remarks in an interview given to a media outlet, the office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified on Tuesday he had not mentioned any particular place or region, nor used the terms "anti-state" or "anti-national activities" during the interaction.

In a letter sent to the media house, the CMO said a clarification that accurately presents the chief minister's actual views would be crucial in restoring public understanding and preventing further misinterpretation.

The copy of the letter was shared with the media here.

The CMO's letter came after some of his purported remarks in the recent interview on alleged gold smuggling through Malappuram district triggered a huge political row in the state, with the opposition Congress and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) attacking him over that.

The CMO said Vijayan never mentioned any particular place or region, nor did he use the terms "anti-state" or "anti-national activities" during the interview.

"These statements do not reflect the Chief Minister's views and the Kerala government's stance on such matters," it said. PTI LGK SA