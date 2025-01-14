Kerala CM's ex-Chief Principal Secy to run in Mumbai Marathon for Wayanad disaster victims

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 (PTI) Former Kerala Chief Secretary and Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, K M Abraham, will be participating in the 42 kilometer long Mumbai Marathon to express solidarity with the victims of the devastating landslides that hit Wayanad district last year.

Abraham, also the CEO of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), will be wearing a jersey expressing solidarity with the victims of the Wayanad disaster, a government source said.

The jersey and flag, which are designed with the theme 'Run for Wayanad', will also have a call to donate generously to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and will include the account details of the CMDRF, the source said.

The CM will hand over the jersey and logo to Abraham in the presence of other ministers after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the source said.

The Mumbai Marathon will be held on January 19.

Abraham had earlier successfully completed the London Marathon. PTI HMP HMP KH