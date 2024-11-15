Kerala CM's political secy files criminal complaint in court against MLA Anvar

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary, P Sasi, on Friday filed a criminal complaint against independent MLA P V Anvar over his continuous allegations against him and the CM on various issues in the last couple of months.

Sasi, speaking to reporters outside the Thalassery District Court here, said that the target of Anvar's allegations was the CM.

"He (Anvar) is attacking the CM, his office and his family to gain media attention to cement his political standing. So, I have filed this petition against his criminal acts and to bring him before the court. Subsequent actions will be decided by the court and the law," he said.

Anvar, the MLA from Nilambur assembly constituency in Malappuram district, has accused Sasi of misleading the CM on various issues and also of accepting bribes from gold smugglers.

When Vijayan defended Sasi and criticised Anvar over his allegations, the Nilambur MLA had hit out at the CM also by accusing him of misleading the public on various matters.

It had resulted in the CPI(M) severing all ties with Anvar, who had won as an independent candidate from the Nilambur assembly seat with the Left party's support.

Subsequently, Anvar had floated a social collective -- Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) -- which also fielded a candidate -- former Congress leader N K Sudhir -- in the Chelakkara assembly bypoll. PTI HMP HMP KH