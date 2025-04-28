Kerala CM's top aide amassed properties in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Mumbai, says CBI FIR

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 28 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against Kerala Chief Minister's Chief Principal Secretary and CEO of KIIFB, K M Abraham, in the disproportionate assets case and claimed that he had amassed properties in three cities.

According to the FIR, the disproportionate assets acquired by the accused include an apartment in Thycaud village in Thiruvananthapuram district worth Rs 1 crore, an apartment in Kohinoor City, Mumbai worth Rs 3 crore, and a shopping complex in Kadappakada in Kollam district worth Rs 8 crore.

The CBI stated that the information regarding the disproportionate assets discloses the commission of a cognisable offence under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 13(1)(e), outlines the offence of criminal misconduct by a public servant and its corresponding punishment.

Specifically, Section 13(1)(e) pertains to instances where a public servant is found to be in possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, while Section 13(2) prescribes a minimum sentence of one year’s imprisonment, along with a fine, for such misconduct.

The CBI registered the FIR against Abraham following a directive from the Kerala High Court. The case is being investigated by a CBI team headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police (ACB Cochin).

With the details of the FIR coming to light, the Congress on Monday stepped up its demand for the removal of Abraham from the post of Kerala Chief Minister’s Chief Principal Secretary and CEO of KIIFB.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), alleged that the CBI FIR against Abraham has indisputably proven that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office is the biggest den of corruption in Kerala.

The Congress has alleged that the court found prima facie evidence that Abraham had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Referring to the allegations against former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar, who was arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case, Chennithala said that those in the Chief Minister’s office are now in the same situation as those caught with their hands in the sugar jar.

Chennithala further charged that with gold smuggling, illegal appointments, unauthorised contracts, and monthly kickbacks, Pinarayi Vijayan’s office has now become the most corrupt office in Kerala's history.

The Chief Minister's Office has not responded to the Congress Working Committee member's allegations. PTI TGB TGB KH