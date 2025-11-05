Kerala commission for economically backward among forward classes reorganised

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 (PTI) The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to reorganise the commission for the economically backward sections of the forward classes, appointing retired High Court Judge C N Ramachandran Nair as its chairman.

Sebastian Choondal from Thrissur, and G Ratikumar, a native of Kottarakkara, have been included as the commission members, an official release here said.

The Cabinet also decided to create 202 posts of doctors in various hospitals of the health department. New posts will also be created in Kasaragod and Wayanad medical colleges.

It was decided to grant three advance increments to Radhika Prakash, who won a gold medal in fencing at the 36th National Games held in Gujarat, and two to Shibin Lal S S, who won a silver medal in swimming.

The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 50 crore from the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) Fund for the expenses of the second phase of the digital resurvey project being carried out in the state till March 31, 2026.

The Cabinet also decided to grant an additional government guarantee of Rs 300 crore to the State Women's Development Corporation for 15 years, subject to conditions.

Two acres of land adjacent to the Idukki arch dam will be leased out to Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) for 10 years to construct a theatre complex, the release said. PTI MVG MVG KH