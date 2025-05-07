Kerala conducts mock drills across 14 districts to test war-time emergency response

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (PTI) Mock drills were held at important locations in 14 districts of Kerala on Wednesday to prepare for a possible emergency in the backdrop of simmering tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

At the Collectorate building in Ernakulam, the drill started with an alarm and the lights were switched off.

The six-floor building at Kakkanad became dark, and the windows were closed to create a real-life emergency setting.

Soon, a fire was simulated on the upper floors. Smoke spread, and the building was quickly filled with darkness.

Rescue operations began immediately. Firefighters, police teams, and civil defence volunteers took part in the drill.

All people inside the building were safely evacuated.

The district collector also took part in the drill and supervised the rescue work.

One person was shown as injured during the drill. He was given first aid and placed on a stretcher.

With the help of the police, he was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

A civil defence volunteer showed great bravery by carrying one person on his shoulder from the upper floor to safety.

The fire was put out using proper firefighting equipment.

The drill aimed to check how quickly and safely rescue teams can respond during a war-like emergency, government sources said.