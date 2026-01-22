Kerala Cong (M) chief Jose K Mani visits Kochi bishop, denies political discussions

Kochi, Jan 22 (PTI) Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani on Thursday visited Kochi Roman Catholic Church Bishop Antony Kattiparambil here, with both later stating that the meeting was a private one and not political.

Mani visited the headquarters of the Kochi Diocese in Fort Kochi and held discussions with Bishop Kattiparambil for nearly an hour.

Speaking to reporters later, Mani denied that any political issues or matters raised by the Church were discussed during the meeting.

"I could not attend the consecration ceremony of the Bishop earlier. This was a private visit," Mani said, adding that the visit should not be linked to politics.

"The media may see it that way, but for us it is not," he said.

He also dismissed rumours that the Kerala Congress (M) was joining the UDF, calling them media creations.

Mani denied that there was any criticism within the party over its decision to continue with the LDF.

"No such developments have taken place. I thought the rumours would end after the steering committee meeting held on January 16," he said.

Mani said seat-sharing discussions within the LDF were yet to begin and would take place after the completion of the LDF’s statewide march.

He added that he would lead the central Kerala leg of the march.

"Anyone can visit church leaders. I have met several community leaders. There is nothing wrong with that," he said.

Bishop Kattiparambil also said that politics did not figure in the discussion.

"There are some church-related issues, but it was not the appropriate time to discuss them. It was a casual visit," he said.

Kerala Congress (M) is traditionally seen as a party with close links to Christian churches, particularly the Catholic and Syro-Malabar communities in the state.

Though there were rumours of the party returning to the UDF, its recent steering committee meeting decided to continue with the LDF.

Mani has also announced that Kerala Congress (M) would demand 13 or more seats from the LDF in the upcoming Assembly elections. PTI TBA TBA KH