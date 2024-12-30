Kerala Cong MLA's condition showing signs of improvement, says minister

Kochi, Dec 30 (PTI) The health condition of Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas, who suffered severe head and spinal injuries from a fall earlier, was showing signs of improvement, Kerala Minister P Rajeeve said on Monday.

In a medical bulletin issued on Monday morning, the private hospital treating her said that while her vital signs remain stable, she needs to stay on the ventilator for several days due to severe lung injuries.

The organisers have been booked by the police for alleged safety lapses over the conduct of the event.

Law Minister Rajeeve, who visited the hospital, also assured that a detailed investigation would be conducted into the alleged negligence on the part of the organisers of the event.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan, who was present on the dais along with Thomas when the mishap occurred, said there was a lapse in ensuring adequate safety during the programme.

The stage should have been erected in a place having a strong base and a barricade should have been there (at the edge), he told reporters here.

"There is no doubt that it was handled carelessly. Adequate safety should have been ensured when a stage was erected at such a height where VIPs were scheduled to sit," the minister said.

While replying to a question, Cheriyan said he and others on the stage didn't know that the accident and the injuries sustained by the MLA were that serious.

"Only a few persons, who were on that side of the stadium, saw the mishap," he said and added lot of people were present in the stadium and the programme was scheduled for just eight minutes.

The accident happened (On Sunday) when traditional dancers were set for a performance, the minister said, adding he and Congress MP Hibi Eden left for the hospital after the eight-minute-long performance required for the Guinness records was completed.

A CT scan conducted on Thomas on Monday morning revealed the head injury has not worsened, and there is no increase in internal bleeding, it said.

Priority was being given to treat the lung injury with antibiotics, the medical bulletin added. However, the injuries have slightly worsened, it said. The scan also detected an undisplaced cervical spine fracture.

While immediate intervention was not required, necessary treatment will be considered once her condition stabilised, the bulletin added.

A special medical team, led by Dr Jayakumar, Superintendent of Kottayam Medical College and comprising specialists from Kottayam Government Medical College and Ernakulam Government Medical College, as well as the hospital's existing medical board, was closely monitoring her condition.

Following the incident, engineers from the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which maintains the stadium, inspected the place.

GCDA Chairman K Chandran Pillai stated that a comprehensive investigation into the incident will be carried out.

Meanwhile, the Kochi city police registered a case against the organisers for alleged safety lapses in organising the event and setting up the stage without adhering to safety norms.

Uma Thomas is in a serious condition after sustaining head and spinal injuries, reportedly after falling from the VIP gallery of the stadium, approximately 15 feet high.

She came to the stadium to attend 'Mridanga Naadam', an event where approximately 12,000 dancers, including actor-dancer Divya Unni, performed Bharatanatyam in a bid to set a Guinness World Record.

Congress leaders have alleged lapses in safety protocols at the stadium. PTI LGK ARM SA