Kerala: Cong to hold anti-Centre protest demanding restoration of MGNREGA

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (PTI) The Congress in Kerala will hold a day-and-night protest in front of Lok Bhavan, the official residence of Governor here, on January 13 and 14 against the Centre's alleged dilution of the MGNREGA.

The Centre has undermined the spirit of the employment guarantee scheme through its new legislation, the party's state leadership alleged here on Monday.

They also demanded the restoration of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in a manner that safeguards workers' rights, a Congress statement said here.

Neyyattinkara Sanal, KPCC General Secretary in-charge of organisation, said AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal would inaugurate the agitation at 10 am on Tuesday.

KPCC President Sunny Joseph would preside over the inaugural session.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, AICC General Secretary Deepa Das Munshi, Congress Working Committee members Ramesh Chennithala, K Sudhakaran, Shashi Tharoor and other senior leaders are expected to participate.

The protest will conclude at 10 am on January 14, the statement said.

Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act was recently passed by the Parliament, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). PTI LGK KH