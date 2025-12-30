Kerala Congress leader P M Mathew dies at 75

Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 31 (PTI) Kerala Congress leader P M Mathew died on Tuesday at a private hospital in this district, sources said.

He was 75.

The former legislator died while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital near Pala.

Mathew, who worked with various Kerala Congress parties during his several-decades-long political career, represented Kaduthuruthy in the Assembly from 1991 to 1996.

Having won the seat as a representative of the Kerala Congress (M) led by K M Mani, he joined the faction led by T M Jacob in 1993.

He later returned to his former party, the Kerala Congress (M).

Most recently, he was aligned with the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction.

He had not been active in organisational politics for some time.