Kerala Congress (M) denies switching alliance as steering committee meets in Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) Kerala Congress (Mani) leaders on Friday reiterated that the party was in alliance with the LDF, as it held its steering committee meeting here.

Senior party leader and Minister Roshy Augustine told reporters, upon arriving for the steering committee meeting, that the Kerala Congress (M) would remain in the Left Democratic Front.

"We are not a party that changes its stand on a daily or hourly basis. The party chairman has put an end to the rumours and given his response. There is nothing more to discuss beyond that," he said.

Responding to questions about differences within the party, Augustine denied there were any issues.

"In every party, when meetings are held, different opinions are expressed. What matters is the final decision taken by the party," he said.

When asked whether his refusal to support a change of alliance was hindering the party, Augustine asked whether party chairman Jose K Mani had said anything to that effect.

Kerala Congress (M) is the third largest constituent in LDF.

Kerala Congress (M) MLA Job Maichil said the steering committee meeting was organised to evaluate the party’s performance in the local body elections, including its poor results.

He denied reports of pressure from Christian churches to shift to the UDF.

"The party has various committees which will discuss different issues," he said.

Asked about his personal view on switching to the UDF, Maichil said he had no disagreement with the party leadership.

"The party chairman has stated the stand clearly. The party’s decision is made by its committees. We are in the LDF and will continue in the alliance," he said.

On the possibility of any change in the party’s stand emerging from the meeting, he said he was not aware of such a development.

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan expressed confidence that Kerala Congress (M) would continue in the Left Front.

"It is for Kerala Congress (M) to take a stand, and they have already disclosed it. The steering committee meeting involves their leadership," he said.

He said the LDF was preparing to contest and win the upcoming Assembly elections and that all necessary steps had been taken.

"The LDF did not achieve what was expected from it in the local body elections. We will communicate with the public and take a stand in this matter," he added.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani had already clarified the party’s position. "We do not see any speculation seriously after the chairman clarified the stand. The party knows its way," he said. PTI TBA TBA KH