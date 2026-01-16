Kerala Congress (M) ends alliance switch rumours, confirms continuation in LDF

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) Putting an end to all speculation, Kerala Congress (Mani), the third-largest constituent of the ruling LDF, confirmed on Friday that they would continue in the CPI(M)-led alliance.

Speaking to reporters after the steering committee meeting, party chairman Jose K Mani said it was the LDF and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who stood by the party after it was ousted from the United Democratic Front (UDF).

When Kerala Congress (M) was expelled from the UDF, it was the LDF and Vijayan who supported us and held us close. How can we walk away after five years? We are remaining firm in our position," Mani said.

He said returning to the UDF was a closed chapter and there was no need for any discussion on the matter.

“If they have opened the door now, they may have realised our importance,” he said.

Mani denied reports that Kerala Congress (M) had held any discussions with UDF parties, saying such claims existed only in media reports.

When asked about reports that Sonia Gandhi had contacted him, Mani said there was no such communication.

“You are saying there was a conversation, and I am saying there was none,” he said.

On seat-sharing, Mani said the party was allotted 13 seats in the previous Assembly election, which later came down to 12.

“This time, we will contest a minimum of 13 seats. We will ask for a few more seats,” he said, denying any proposal to exchange seats with other LDF partners.

To a query if he would contest the Assembly election from the Pala constituency, Mani did not give a clear response.

Asked about CPI(M) not taking action against its three leaders arrested in connection with the Sabarimala case, Mani said issues related to the hill shrine were serious and connected to faith.

He said a Special Investigation Team had been formed and efficient police officers were given full freedom to interrogate anyone.

“When the investigation is completed, action should be taken against everyone involved,” he said.

During the press conference, Mani listed several social issues in which Kerala Congress (M) had intervened despite being a constituent of the LDF.

These included human-wildlife conflict, appointment of disabled teachers, land deeds for farmers in the high ranges, attacks on nuns in north India, the Munambam Waqf land issue, sea sand mining and rehabilitation after the Wayanad landslide.

He said January 30, the birth anniversary of K M Mani, would be observed as “Karunya Day” by party committees at the local level.

Mani also said he would lead the central Kerala phase of a LDF-organised march.

Mani had denied shifting to the UDF two days ago, but the rumours refused to die, with expectations building that a decision would be taken at the steering committee meeting.

Earlier, senior party leader and Minister Roshy Augustine, arriving for the steering committee meeting, told reporters that the Kerala Congress (M) would remain in the LDF.

"We are not a party that changes its stand on a daily or hourly basis. The party chairman has put an end to the rumours and given his response. There is nothing more to discuss beyond that," he said.

Responding to questions about differences within the party, Augustine denied there were any issues.

"In every party, when meetings are held, different opinions are expressed. What matters is the final decision taken by the party," he said.

Kerala Congress (M) MLA Job Maichil said the steering committee meeting was organised to evaluate the party’s performance in the local body elections, including its poor results.

He denied reports of pressure from Christian churches to shift to the UDF.

"The party has various committees which will discuss different issues," he said.

Asked about his personal view on switching to the UDF, Maichil said he had no disagreement with the party leadership.

"The party chairman has stated the stand clearly. The party’s decision is made by its committees. We are in the LDF and will continue in the alliance," he said.

On the possibility of any change in the party’s stand emerging from the meeting, he said he was not aware of such a development.

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan expressed confidence that Kerala Congress (M) would continue in the Left Front.

"It is for Kerala Congress (M) to take a stand, and they have already disclosed it. The steering committee meeting involves their leadership," he said.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani had already clarified the party’s position.

"We do not see any speculation seriously after the chairman clarified the stand. The party knows its way," he said.