Kerala Congress (M) leaders raise voice against Left's Waqf Land stance

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI) Kerala's ruling Left coalition seems to be experiencing internal trouble due to disagreements over the Waqf land issue, with certain leaders of Kerala Congress (M), a key LDF ally, publicly condemning the current law as 'immoral' and challenging the Left's stance.

Kerala Congress (M) state general secretary K Ananda Kumar, in a statement on the party's letterhead, said that around 600 families in Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district were fighting for survival against the Waqf Board's allegedly unlawful claims on their properties.

Although the CPI(M) ally’s position on the issue has not been officially announced, leaders of Kerala Congress (M) have started openly supporting the protest in Cherai and Munambam against the Waqf Board's claim over the land of residents, party sources said The protests in Munambam and Cherai are led by the Catholic Church, which is the traditional vote base of Kerala Congress (M), headed by Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani.

A party leader told PTI there were no instructions from the party against participating in protests in Munambam and Cherai, expressing solidarity with the affected residents.

The Left front finds itself in a difficult position as it, along with the UDF, had passed a unanimous resolution in the state assembly opposing the BJP-led Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which challenges provisions in the existing Waqf law.

The Catholic Church, whose followers hold significant influence in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, where a by-election is being held, has taken a position similar to that stated by Kumar in the release.

Kumar also stated that people should not be forced to approach a Waqf tribunal with pleas to save their lands and homes.

He further said that no government should permit people to be evicted from land and homes that they had purchased, registered, and paid taxes on.

He also noted that no one, irrespective of their religion or community, should remain a silent spectator to the issue, thinking it will not affect them.

He urged the Waqf Board to withdraw its claim on properties in the two villages.

Earlier this week, the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church-backed Deepika daily published an editorial criticising both the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF, accusing them of passing a unanimous resolution in the state assembly "to protect the Waqf law without seeing the tears of the affected people." The resolution argued that the proposed Bill, now under the consideration of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, violates fundamental rights, belief rights, federalism, secularism, and democracy.

Meanwhile, the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in Kerala and the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council have sent letters to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, suggesting amendments to the Waqf Act of 1995.

The Church requested that the JPC consider the "tragic situation" of people in two villages in Ernakulam district and other parts of India who are at risk of losing their homes due to the "totally unjust and inhuman claims" made by the Waqf Board, the source said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on August 8, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

This move met with significant objections from opposition parties, who argued that the Bill is intended to target the Muslim community. PTI HMP HMP SA