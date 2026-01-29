Kerala: Congress MLA files complaint after fraudsters attempt ‘digital arrest’ scam

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 29 (PTI) Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has filed a police complaint after cyber fraudsters attempted to trap him through a 'digital arrest' scam.

Radhakrishnan, a senior Congress leader representing the Kottayam Assembly constituency and a former home minister in the Oommen Chandy government, said he received a call from an unidentified person claiming that he would be placed under 'digital arrest'.

"I realised it was a fraud from the very beginning of the conversation. They made a WhatsApp call and spoke about the 'digital arrest', but I did not entertain it further," he told PTI on Thursday.

He said he had submitted a complaint to the state police chief and expected an investigation to be launched after a case was registered.

According to people close to him, the call was received on Wednesday afternoon from a person claiming to be an official of the Mumbai Police.

The caller alleged that financial fraud had been committed using Radhakrishnan’s Aadhaar number and that a case had been registered in this connection.

Radhakrishnan reportedly asked the caller to contact the police for further details and immediately disconnected the call.

Kerala has reported multiple incidents of 'digital arrest' scams in recent months, with fraudsters primarily targeting elderly people.

In a 'digital arrest' scam, fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials to deceive victims. They intimidate individuals by falsely accusing them of illegal activities and then demanding money, pressuring them to make the payment. PTI TBA SSK