Kerala Congress(M) welcomes HC verdict on Munambam land

Kochi, Oct 11 (PT) Kerala Congress(M), a constituent of the ruling LDF in Kerala, on Saturday welcomed the High Court's ruling that notifying the Munambam land as waqf was a "land grabbing tactic" of the state Waqf Board.

Kerala Congress (M) General Secretary Tomy K Thomas said that in view of the HC verdict, the revenue rights of the people of Munambam should be restored immediately.

"We welcome the verdict and share in the joy of the Munambam people," he said in a statement issued by the party.

He also demanded that land tax of all landowners, who are bonafide land purchasers, should be accepted as soon as possible.

His reaction comes a day after the Kerala High Court had held that the Board's notification declaring the land as waqf was "unreasonably delayed", in violation of the provisions of the Waqf Acts of 1954, 1984, and 1995 and, therefore, "non-enforceable".

The court had said that the state government was not bound by the Board's notification and upheld the appointment of the Inquiry Commission (IC) to ascertain land ownership in the disputed area.

It had also said that the government can go ahead and implement the IC's recommendations in accordance with law.

In the villages of Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board was unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite them holding registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.