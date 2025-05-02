Kerala Cooperative Employees Centre protests against govt's policy in national capital

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Kerala Cooperative Employees Centre on Friday held a dharna in the national capital to protest against the central government's policies, saying they undermine the cooperative moment in the country.

The state committee of the Kerala Cooperative Employees Centre, which represents cooperative sector employees of Kerala, organised the dharna.

The central government is promoting the establishment of multi-state cooperative societies and many of them are becoming hubs of irregularities, according to a release issued by the Centre.

It also said that the amendments introduced to the Banking Regulation Act will pose a threat to primary cooperative banks.

The central government's policies are systematically dismantling the cooperative movement in Kerala, it claimed.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's national spokesperson Nawal Kishore and others participated in the dharna in the national capital. PTI RAM HVA