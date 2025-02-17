Kerala cop suspended for impersonating ED official, stealing Rs 30 lakh

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 17 (PTI) The Kerala Police suspended an Assistant sub-inspector on Monday after their Karnataka counterpart arrested him for allegedly impersonating an Enforcement Directorate official and robbing a businessman.

Assistant sub-inspector Shaheer Babu, 49, of the Kodungalloor Police Station in north Kerala’s Thrissur district has been suspended by the Thrissur Rural Police Chief, pending an inquiry, police said.

Karnataka police arrested Babu and three others on Sunday in connection with a robbery that occurred in January this year.

According to police, the accused posed as an Enforcement Directorate officer, searched a businessman’s house in Mangaluru in Karnataka using a fake warrant, and fled with Rs 30 lakh.

Babu, identified as the mastermind behind the operation, is the prime accused in the case, police added. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK KH