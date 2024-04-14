Kerala couple waiting for safe return of son from cargo ship seized by Iran

Kozhikode (Kerala), Apr 14 (PTI) An elderly couple in this northern Kerala district is facing anxious moments thinking about the safety of their son onboard a seized Israel linked cargo ship in the gulf region and praying for his return.

Shyamnath, their son, was among the 17 Indians onboard an Israeli-linked cargo ship seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

The ship 'MSC Aries' was seized recently.

Shyamnath's patents Vishwanathan and Shyamala, who are yet to come to terms with the news, said here that they talked to him on Saturday also.

Later in the day, they received a call from the shipping company's Mumbai office informing them about the shocking development.

"We are going through tough times...we have great concerns about the safety of our son. The company authorities said they could not contact the ship crew after the seizure," Vishwanathan told media.

Hailing from Velliparamba in this northern district, Shyamnath has been working as a second engineer in 'MSC Aries' for the last 10 years.

He last visited the hometown in September last year, parents said.

Viswanathan said besides Shyamnath, two men from neighbouring Palakkad and Wayanad districts were also among the crew members.

Besides Indians, nationals from the Philippines, Pakistan and Russia were among the crew as per their knowledge, he said.

Though Shyamnath's mother also tried to talk to the media, she burst into tears.

Amidst the anxieties, the family expressed hope the interventions made by the Centre would help to bring their son and his colleagues back to safety at the earliest.

Official sources on Friday said India has called on Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and Delhi, to ensure the welfare and early release of the 17 Indian crew members of the cargo ship 'MSC Aries'.

The MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) said it is working closely with relevant authorities for the well-being of 25 crew members and the return of the vessel. PTI LGK SS