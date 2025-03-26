Kerala court acquits 7 DYFI activists accused of 'assaulting' Kozhikode Medical college staff

Kozhikode(Kerala), Mar 26 (PTI) A Kerala court has acquitted seven activists of the DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in the state, who were accused of assaulting staff of the Government Medical College here nearly three years ago.

Principal Sub Judge Leena Rashid acquitted the seven accused due to lack of evidence as the four of the injured medical college staff and two eyewitnesses to the incident turned hostile, public prosecutor Robin Thomas said.

He said that only the journalist, who was injured in the incident, supported the prosecution's case.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists had allegedly assaulted the medical college staff following a dispute over not allowing a couple to visit the superintendent.

The journalist was attacked when he attempted to take photographs of the incident, the prosecutor said. PTI HMP HMP ROH