Kerala court acquits actor Shine Tom Chacko, six others in 2015 drug case

Kochi, Feb 11 (PTI) A Kerala court on Tuesday acquitted actor Shine Tom Chacko and six others who were accused in a 2015 drug case.

Ernakulam First Additional District and Sessions Judge Sulekha M acquitted the actor and four women, Reshma Rangaswamy, Assistant Director Blessy Sylvester, Tincy Babu, and Sneha Babu, in the case.

Besides them, Nigerian national Okowe Chigozie Collins and Tamil Nadu native Prithvi Raj were also acquitted by the court.

All of them were booked for various offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"A1 to A7 (Chacko and the others) are found not guilty of the offences punishable under the NDPS Act and are acquitted," the court said in its brief order.

The detailed order is awaited.

The case pertains to the alleged seizure of cocaine and the arrest of five, including Chacko, on January 31, 2015, from a posh flat in Kadavanthra here. PTI HMP SSK KH