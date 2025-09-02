Kerala: Court acquits professor in 2014 sexual harassment case

Thodupuzha (Kerala), Sep 2 (PTI) A court here has acquitted a college professor in a sexual harassment case filed by his students in 2014.

Anand Viswanathan, former Head of the Economics Department at Munnar Government College and then additional chief examiner, was accused of making sexual advances towards girl students who had been caught copying during examinations.

The trial court had earlier sentenced him to three years of imprisonment after finding him guilty in two cases, leading to his suspension from service.

On appeal, Thodupuzha Additional Sessions Judge-IV Laijumol Sherif acquitted him of all charges in a recent order, a copy of which was released on Tuesday.

“There is a total lack of evidence to prove that the appellant has committed any offence as alleged. So, the appellant is entitled to a clear acquittal only,” the order stated.

In 2014, five students had lodged complaints with the education minister and the Kerala State Women’s Commission, alleging sexual harassment. Based on their statements, the police registered four cases.

Investigations later revealed that the students had conspired to frame Viswanathan after they were caught cheating in the exam hall, allegedly with the support of an invigilator and college authorities.

Reacting to the verdict, Viswanathan said he had fought the case for 10 years with confidence in his innocence.

"The 2014 examination was conducted without following university guidelines, and widespread malpractice was detected. I was falsely implicated after catching five students red-handed while copying," he told reporters.