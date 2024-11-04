Kerala court convicts three in 2016 collectorate blast case

Kollam (Kerala), Nov 4 (PTI) A Kerala court on Monday found three persons guilty in a case related to a low-intensity IED blast at the Kollam district collectorate in 2016.

The fourth accused has been acquitted.

The ruling was made by the Principal Sessions Court here, and the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Tuesday, a Kollam city police official said.

The bomb blast in the jeep at the collectorate compound occurred on June 15, 2016.

An IED (Improvised Explosive Device) bomb was concealed in a tiffin box and placed in a jeep parked at the collectorate compound.

The explosion happened at 10.45 am with a loud noise near the Munsiff Court.

The case against the accused includes charges under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, and the Explosive Substances Act. PTI TGB TGB ROH